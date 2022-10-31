Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm to kick off November, then a cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the week the warming trend continues! Highs will be well above our average in the upper 50s... plan on mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

Although each day will be mild ahead of a late week cold front, Tuesday will be the nicest with breezy conditions here Wednesday and Thursday.

Best day (wowt)

Late this week a ridge of high pressure that keeps us warm and dry finally breaks down allowing cooler air and our next rain chances to move in. This will come with a drop to the 50s on Friday and storm and shower chances Thursday night into the start of the weekend.

Next cool down (wowt)

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.