Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm to kick off November, then a cool down

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the week the warming trend continues! Highs will be well above our average in the upper 50s... plan on mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

Although each day will be mild ahead of a late week cold front, Tuesday will be the nicest with breezy conditions here Wednesday and Thursday.

Best day
Best day(wowt)

Late this week a ridge of high pressure that keeps us warm and dry finally breaks down allowing cooler air and our next rain chances to move in. This will come with a drop to the 50s on Friday and storm and shower chances Thursday night into the start of the weekend.

Next cool down
Next cool down(wowt)
Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha

Latest News

Halloween Afternoon Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Halloween mild and dry, similar weather for first days of November
Forecast This Evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild evening, sunnier and warmer Halloween
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy skies, still mild this afternoon
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds but mild Sunday