Douglas County burn ban temporarily lifted, to restart Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County burn ban is briefly lifted due to mild weather.

According to the Ponca Hills Fire Chief, the Douglas County burn ban was lifted on Sunday and Monday, but only due to the mild weather and Halloween events.

The ban will go back into effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Home fire pits are also included in the ban.

