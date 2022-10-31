Bellevue Loop Trail is back open

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Loop Trail is finally back open.

The path was destroyed in the Heartland Flood of 2019.

The loop sits on top of the R616 levee and was completely submerged when the levee overtopped in the historic flood.

Yes! The Bellevue Loop Trail is now OPEN! pic.twitter.com/suvuEf2MoC — Papio NRD (@PapioNRD) October 31, 2022

It was supposed to be closed for two years but construction delays made it stretch into three.

The $40 million locally funded project expanded the capacities of the levee and repaired the trail.

