Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Florida’s capital city that left one dead and eight wounded after “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.

He says responding police officers chased a suspect into the parking lot of a third business and shot the suspect at least three times before taking him into custody.

Two other suspects were also detained.

Police had extra patrols out Saturday night because of large crowds in town for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
Federal court sentences Omaha man to 10 years for drug possession, gun possession

Latest News

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
A gubernatorial candidate makes a stop in Council Bluffs
DeJear makes Council Bluffs appearance ahead of midterms
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript
A local church helps with community health initiatives
Omaha church works to fight health inequity
A local church helps with community health initiatives
Omaha community efforts to promote health equity