North Omaha shooting injures 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured.

The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets.

The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but police say they’re expected to be OK.

6 News did see a woman being taken into custody at the scene. It’s unclear if she has any involvement in the incident, or if she’s simply a witness.

The shooter has not yet been found.

