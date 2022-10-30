Man shot in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

A man was shot by Omaha Police during an overnight incident
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting took place overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street.

When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle who they believed had a weapon.

During the incident, two officers used their guns.

The man was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Omaha Police said the location was safe, but they asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

