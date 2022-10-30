David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy skies, still mild this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolling in during the early morning hours help temperatures to level off in the 40s around the metro, a warmer start compared to yesterday. However, those clouds will stick around for most of Sunday which will mean a slower warm-up. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s by the lunch hour with afternoon highs in the low to middle 60s. Cooler than Saturday, but still mild for the end of October. Clouds should slowly thin out late tonight into Monday.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Chillier weather will great us Monday morning with lows starting off in the upper 30s, but as clouds thin we will see a lot more sunshine by Monday afternoon. That will allow temperatures to bump back up into the upper 60s for the metro, with areas around Lincoln, Columbus and Norfolk climbing to around 70. Heading into the evening hours, we should see great weather for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the early evening, slipping into the 50s after sunset. Dry weather, light winds, comfortable temperatures, it should be a great evening!

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast
Trick-Or-Treat Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather will great us for the start of November. Sunny skies and a strong south breeze should boost temperatures into the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see more clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but it stays very warm with highs still in the 70s. Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the end of the week, with showers possible Friday, potentially lingering into Saturday and Sunday. Cooler weather will tag along with the rain chances.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

