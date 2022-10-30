David’s Evening Forecast - Mild evening, sunnier and warmer Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stubborn clouds keep conditions slightly cooler across the area today. Despite the clouds, temperatures still managed to climb just above average, topping out in the low 60s for much of the area. We’ll sit in the low 60s through the early evening as the clouds help to keep a little of that warmth around. Conditions slowly cool into the middle 50s by 10pm. Skies start to clear late tonight, allowing us to fall into the upper 30s by early Monday.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a little chilly to start the day, but sunshine returns for Monday afternoon along with temperatures that are well above average. We should warm into the upper 50s by Noon, with highs in the upper 60s for the metro. Some areas just west of town, like Lincoln, Norfolk, and Columbus, could top out in the low 70s. The warmth should bring us a great evening for trick-or-treating. Temperatures in the 60s for the early evening with clear skies, light winds, and dry weather. We will cool into the 50s after sunset, but nothing too chilly. Doesn’t get much better for Halloween!

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather is likely to kick of November. Highs on Tuesday jump into the middle 70s. Not quite record warmth, but certainly way warmer than usual. Gusty winds start to kick up on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping temperatures in the 70s. Quite the stretch of warmth to start off the month.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A complex storm system will start to take shape by the end of the week. That system will bring a cold front into the area Thursday night into Friday, potentially kicking off a few scattered storms. On and off showers may linger into Friday with much cooler air settling into the area. Highs on Friday fall back into the 40s and 50s. On and off showers may stick with us into parts of Saturday and Sunday. Not the best looking weekend, but it should bring the area some much needed moisture.

