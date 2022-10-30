David’s Evening Forecast - Mild evening, sunnier and warmer Halloween

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stubborn clouds keep conditions slightly cooler across the area today. Despite the clouds, temperatures still managed to climb just above average, topping out in the low 60s for much of the area. We’ll sit in the low 60s through the early evening as the clouds help to keep a little of that warmth around. Conditions slowly cool into the middle 50s by 10pm. Skies start to clear late tonight, allowing us to fall into the upper 30s by early Monday.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a little chilly to start the day, but sunshine returns for Monday afternoon along with temperatures that are well above average. We should warm into the upper 50s by Noon, with highs in the upper 60s for the metro. Some areas just west of town, like Lincoln, Norfolk, and Columbus, could top out in the low 70s. The warmth should bring us a great evening for trick-or-treating. Temperatures in the 60s for the early evening with clear skies, light winds, and dry weather. We will cool into the 50s after sunset, but nothing too chilly. Doesn’t get much better for Halloween!

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast
Trick-Or-Treat Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather is likely to kick of November. Highs on Tuesday jump into the middle 70s. Not quite record warmth, but certainly way warmer than usual. Gusty winds start to kick up on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping temperatures in the 70s. Quite the stretch of warmth to start off the month.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

A complex storm system will start to take shape by the end of the week. That system will bring a cold front into the area Thursday night into Friday, potentially kicking off a few scattered storms. On and off showers may linger into Friday with much cooler air settling into the area. Highs on Friday fall back into the 40s and 50s. On and off showers may stick with us into parts of Saturday and Sunday. Not the best looking weekend, but it should bring the area some much needed moisture.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy skies, still mild this afternoon
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds but mild Sunday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warm Saturday
Husker forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend and even warmer work week