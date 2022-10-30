26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

(KOLN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is required when an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Garcia was serving 26-46 years for charges of theft by unlawful taking, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assault on a peace officer.

