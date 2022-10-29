Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook

Latest News

FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
WMC
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash after allegedly fleeing traffic stops