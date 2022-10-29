Update: Sioux City Police arrest double-homicide suspect

Update: Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) 19-year-old Joseph Cruz of Sioux City has been arrested in a double homicide that occurred early this morning at the 1400 block of West 5th Street, according to a news release from Sioux City Police.

He has been arrested on two counts of second-degree murder, intimidation of a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury. The victims still haven’t been identified.

Previous story: SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have confirmed two people are dead after they were called to a shooting Saturday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of W. 5th Street at about 2:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers got to the residence, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died at a hospital. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police are not looking for a suspect at this time. They have identified the person of interest and say there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and no further information is being released.

