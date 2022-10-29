Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 28.

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 28.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A teenager was killed in a single-car crash.

An Iowa teen was killed in a single-car crash

Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars.

Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday.

An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school.

An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school.

A big mystery in a small Iowa community. A woman claims her father killed dozens of people.

A big mystery in a small Iowa community.

Earlier in October, a pickup smashed through a new pizza shop in Plattsmouth. The owners question how the case has been handled since then.

Earlier in October, a pickup smashed through a new pizza shop in Plattsmouth. The owners question how the case has been handled since then.

A fire shut down both directions of a highway in Cuming County near the towns of Beemer and Wisner.

A portion of Highway 275 is closed due to fires

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

5. Coal miner attends basketball game

4. New parking ramp at Omaha airport

3. American Airlines does away with first class

2. Powerball jackpot

1. New cruise ship packed with entertainment

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.