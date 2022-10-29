Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 28.
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fire that shut down a highway, an update on a restaurant hit by a pickup truck, and an investigation into a possible serial killer.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 28.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Teen girl killed in Mills County, Iowa crash
A teenager was killed in a single-car crash.
5. Four injured in three-car Omaha crash
Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars.
4. 6 News On Your Side: Choke incident raises safety concerns
An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school.
3. Investigation into report of Iowa serial killer
A big mystery in a small Iowa community. A woman claims her father killed dozens of people.
2. 6 News On Your Side: Pizza shop crash questions
Earlier in October, a pickup smashed through a new pizza shop in Plattsmouth. The owners question how the case has been handled since then.
1. U.S. 275 closed in both directions between Wisner and Beemer due to fire
A fire shut down both directions of a highway in Cuming County near the towns of Beemer and Wisner.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
