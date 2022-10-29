Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 28.

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fire that shut down a highway, an update on a restaurant hit by a pickup truck, and an investigation into a possible serial killer.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 28.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Teen girl killed in Mills County, Iowa crash

A teenager was killed in a single-car crash.

5. Four injured in three-car Omaha crash

Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars.

4. 6 News On Your Side: Choke incident raises safety concerns

An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school.

3. Investigation into report of Iowa serial killer

A big mystery in a small Iowa community. A woman claims her father killed dozens of people.

2. 6 News On Your Side: Pizza shop crash questions

Earlier in October, a pickup smashed through a new pizza shop in Plattsmouth. The owners question how the case has been handled since then.

1. U.S. 275 closed in both directions between Wisner and Beemer due to fire

A fire shut down both directions of a highway in Cuming County near the towns of Beemer and Wisner.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
2. Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
3. Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
4. 17-year-old girl from Iowa killed in Mills County crash
5. Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
6. Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

5. Coal miner attends basketball game

4. New parking ramp at Omaha airport

3. American Airlines does away with first class

2. Powerball jackpot

1. New cruise ship packed with entertainment

