Sarpy County hosts 25th Medicine Drop drug take back event

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in another Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Drug Take Back Days a few times each year to encourage people to drop off unused prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office was at a Hy-Vee parking lot Saturday in Papillion for its 25th Sarpy County Medicine Drop.

In total, they collected 183 pounds of prescription medications. The medicine will be incinerated by the DEA.

“Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Davis would like to thank the agencies and businesses who participated in this event, but more importantly, the public for bringing in the unused/expired prescription medications,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, Papillion Sanitation, the DEA, and Hy-Vee all participated in the event.

