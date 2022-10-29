Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar.
According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital.
Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar near 24th and Castelar Street.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
