Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash

Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m.

A 10/11 Now reporter on the scene spoke with multiple people who heard the impact and ran to help. One person who lives nearby says paramedics were performing CPR on the motorcyclist before they were taken away in an ambulance. LPD has confirmed that a man believed to be in his 30′s died.

At this time, it’s not clear what led up to the crash. Police tell us at this time, no one is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Stay connected for the latest updates at 1011now.com.

