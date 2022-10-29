LIVE UPDATES: Huskers host No. 17 Illinois

(KSNB)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska begins their final five-game slate of the regular season by welcoming 17th ranked Illinois to Lincoln.

On the opening drive of the game, Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito connects with receiver Isaiah Williams on a short pass at midfield. Williams takes it the rest of the way to the house for the 46-yard touchdown. Illinois jumps out to a 7-0 lead. Following the touchdown drive Nebraska gets the ball for the first time. After marching down to Illinois’ 31 yard line, quarterback Casey Thompson is intercepted by defensive back Jartavius Martin.

