Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear to visit Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The final midterm push is on and the Democratic candidate for Iowa Governor is making a stop in Council Bluffs Saturday.

Deidre DeJear and her running mate Eric Van Lancker will be listening to constituents across the river.

They’re hosting a Pottawattamie town hall at Longfellow Elementary.

It’s part of a string of events in western Iowa as voting day approaches.

Her Republican opponent Kim Reynolds made appearances in Dubuque, Clinton and Marion, Iowa on Friday.

