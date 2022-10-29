Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear to visit Council Bluffs

A candidate for Iowa governor stops in Council Bluffs
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The final midterm push is on and the Democratic candidate for Iowa Governor is making a stop in Council Bluffs Saturday.

Deidre DeJear and her running mate Eric Van Lancker will be listening to constituents across the river.

They’re hosting a Pottawattamie town hall at Longfellow Elementary.

It’s part of a string of events in western Iowa as voting day approaches.

Her Republican opponent Kim Reynolds made appearances in Dubuque, Clinton and Marion, Iowa on Friday.

