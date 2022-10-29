High school football playoffs first round: Gretna survives upset, beats Lincoln Southeast to advance to the second round
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football playoffs are here. The mission for teams across Nebraska and Iowa is survive and advance. Here are some of the highlights from the first round of playoffs.
Papio South vs. Bellevue West
Omaha North vs. Grand Island
Papio vs. Westside
Millard West vs. Lincoln South
Millard South vs. Kearney
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South
Creighton Prep vs. North Platt
Lemars vs. Lewis Central
Blair vs. Skutt Catholic
Northwest vs. Elkhorn
Lincoln Christian vs. Roncalli Catholic
Elkhorn North vs. Pius X
Platteview vs. Adams Central
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.