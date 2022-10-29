Federal court sentences Omaha man to 10 years for drug possession, gun possession

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Andrew Buffkins, 34, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 10 years for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of the crime. In an investigation with the FBI and Omaha Police Department, it’s reported Buffkins is a convicted felon for drug trafficking crimes. Officials say there were three controlled purchases of marijuana and Alprazolam between January 2020 and July 2020 from Buffkins. A few days after a controlled purchase there was a search at his home and they found marijuana, a digital scale, a revolver, and 50 rounds of ammunition. The release states that DNA testing revealed his DNA on the revolver and officials also found a total of $2,821. He’s ordered to pay a fine of the same amount that officials found.

Maria Soledad Martinez, 49, of Omaha was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to over six years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police and the DEA, there was a search warrant at Martinez’s place last August and officials found 36 pounds of meth. Before the search, she was taken into custody and it’s reported officials also found over 50 grams of meth. Martinez admitted during a post-interview that she delivered over 100 pounds of meth in the last two months last August according to the release. The release further states that days before the search warrant, OPD detectives set up a meth delivery with a know distributer, and the meet-up place is where Martinez allegedly delivered meth to an undercover officer.

Colleen Wiand, 44, of Council Bluffs was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to over eight years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. In an investigation with the DEA, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Omaha Police Department, it’s reported Wiand was in connection with distributing meth and fentanyl with others throughout Omaha and Council Bluffs from August 2021 to November 2021. Officials say over 20 pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of meth were recovered and seized from the investigation. The release further states she helped with the sale of 3,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent, accepted packages that had meth and fentanyl powder through the mail, and operated money pickup and transfer in connection to the investigation. Wiand was previously arrested in relation to a drug crime.

Angel Rivas, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to over seven years for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha police, it’s reported Rivas sold two defaced guns to a confidential source on two different occasions, one in April 2020 and one in May 2020. The release states during one of the controlled purchases the source had audio and visual recording devices.

Hector Diaz-Perez, 26, of Monterey, California, was sentenced last Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over six years for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, with the intent to distribute. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, Diaz-Perez with another person was pulled over by an NSP trooper while on I-80 near Buffalo County in January 2020. It’s reported they were pulled over for driving on the shoulder more than once and officials say both had inconsistent stories of where they were going. Troopers found 10 packages of meth after Diaz-Perez consented to a search.

