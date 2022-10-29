David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warm Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little chilly this morning but temperatures very close to average for this time of year. On the cool side if you’re headed to Lincoln for some early tailgating, but we’ll warm up quickly with lots of sunshine. By Noon temperatures should already be pushing toward the low 60s with a light south breeze. By kickoff at Memorial Stadium, temperatures will be in the mid if not upper 60s, with highs during the game close to 70 degrees. Great weather for some football!

Husker's Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

Looking at a similar forecast for Omaha, a little cool this morning but great this afternoon. Highs should climb into to the upper 60s, a high around 68 for downtown Omaha. A bit of a south breeze at times, coming in around 5 to 15mph. A few clouds will roll in by late afternoon, but we’ll still get in plenty of sun today. Once the sun goes down we do cool off quickly, falling into the 50s by 7pm, and 40s by Midnight.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds will roll in for Sunday, likely leaving us with more gray skies than sun, but temperatures will still be mild for the end of October. We’ll start off in the middle 40s, and slowly warm into the low and mid-60s across the area. Despite the cloudy skies, no rain is expected, and we should see the clouds start to break up by the end of the day.

Sunshine returns to the forecast by Monday, along with even warmer weather. Temperatures on Halloween should top out in the upper 60s. Quiet and mild weather is expected for trick-or-treating! We’ll start in the 60s, cooling into the 50s after sunset.

Trick-or-treat forecast (WOWT)

The warm conditions will stick with us into the start of November, highs climb into the 70s by Tuesday, and we’ll stay very warm for at few days. The forecast remains quite dry, with little chance for rain until at least next Friday. That’s when we’ll see our next cooldown as well.

Temperatures Into Next Week (WOWT)

