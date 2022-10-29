David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds but mild Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine brought us a beautiful fall afternoon across the area, with highs in the upper 60s and even low 70s across Nebraska into Iowa. A light south breeze will hang around this evening, but should not cause us any issues. Temperatures will cool off into the 50s after sunset, but an increase in clouds will keep temperatures mild for this time of year, lows only fall into the middle 40s.

Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up overnight and hang with us throughout much of Sunday. That likely means we’ll see more clouds than sun, but it should still be mild for late October. After starting in the middle 40s, we’ll slowly warm into the middle 50s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to middle 60s. Despite being a little cooler, that will still get us above average for this time of year. The clouds will make it feel a touch chiller, but still decent if you have some outdoor plans.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

The clouds will thin out heading into Monday, allowing temperatures to bounce back into the upper 60s. Highs should top out between 68 and 70 degrees in the metro, a great day for Halloween! Trick-or-treating will have very nice conditions, temperatures starting in the 60s, falling into the 50s after sunset. Dry weather and light winds should make it a great evening.

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast
Trick-Or-Treat Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather is on the way for the middle of next week. Sunny skies and a strong south breeze will boost highs in the the low and middle 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs could be as warm as 74 or 75 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above average for the start of November. The forecast will also be dry, with our next chance for rain showers and cooler weather not showing up until Friday at the earliest.

Temperatures Next Week
Temperatures Next Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warm Saturday
Husker forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend and even warmer work week
Friday Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Clouds clear Friday with a warm and quiet weekend ahead
Warming and drier trend
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming trend brings 70s to kick off November