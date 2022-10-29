David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds but mild Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine brought us a beautiful fall afternoon across the area, with highs in the upper 60s and even low 70s across Nebraska into Iowa. A light south breeze will hang around this evening, but should not cause us any issues. Temperatures will cool off into the 50s after sunset, but an increase in clouds will keep temperatures mild for this time of year, lows only fall into the middle 40s.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up overnight and hang with us throughout much of Sunday. That likely means we’ll see more clouds than sun, but it should still be mild for late October. After starting in the middle 40s, we’ll slowly warm into the middle 50s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to middle 60s. Despite being a little cooler, that will still get us above average for this time of year. The clouds will make it feel a touch chiller, but still decent if you have some outdoor plans.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The clouds will thin out heading into Monday, allowing temperatures to bounce back into the upper 60s. Highs should top out between 68 and 70 degrees in the metro, a great day for Halloween! Trick-or-treating will have very nice conditions, temperatures starting in the 60s, falling into the 50s after sunset. Dry weather and light winds should make it a great evening.

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather is on the way for the middle of next week. Sunny skies and a strong south breeze will boost highs in the the low and middle 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs could be as warm as 74 or 75 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above average for the start of November. The forecast will also be dry, with our next chance for rain showers and cooler weather not showing up until Friday at the earliest.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

