Creighton University hosts ‘mini medical school’ to teach kids about health professions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some potential future doctors and nurses are getting a hands-on learning experience in the field.

Creighton’s Medical School hosted a mini medical school for both kids and parents.

The program gives kids a chance to engage in some science experiments and basic medical practices.

Meanwhile, their parents attended presentations on what it takes to get into med school, how to finance it and how they can support their kids.

The whole focus is to boost the number of diverse students who get into med school.

“We excite them about medicine and other careers in health but we also make them aware that yes, this is a possibility,” said Dr. Ronn Johnson, the Associate Dean and Diversity & Inclusion Professor. “We give them a certificate at the end. Last year, we had a young man who was getting his certificate and he said to me, ‘I never knew I could get into medical school until I came here today,’ which tells me that a lot of these children actually get excited about the possibility they didn’t know existed.”

Today’s session was just for elementary school students– they also have a junior high program, a women’s program and one that focuses on working with Native American students.

All programs are also bilingual.

