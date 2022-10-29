6 News Exclusive: Updates on Bellevue’s Olde Towne redevelopment

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in August, officials broke ground on The Frontier District, a highly anticipated revitalization project in Bellevue.

The first phase: The Bridge Flats.

Set to bring 53 luxury apartments and retail space for restaurants and shops. For the past few months, there hasn’t been any action on the land, but that’s about to change.

“We should have a grading permit here in the next 2-3 business days and we would look to begin starting right after that,” said Jeff Gehring, one of the developers.

The preliminary grading approval is expected to come Monday, according to the city administrator.

Construction will follow.

“The grading process we feel can begin probably the latter part of next week through the following week.”

All the construction plans are done and submitted to the city. Now they’re finalizing costs.

“It’s the final tabulation of all the costs. Just to make sure everything is in line. Just so we don’t have to make changes to the building itself down the line. But I think everything looks pretty good.”

Starting with the apartments, the developer shared the anticipated timeline.

“The apartments will be available probably 12 to 14 months from now, if we don’t have any issues with supply chain. Could be a little bit longer than that. At the same time, we’ll try to do the tenant finishes and get some of the retailers in there. Probably between 14 to 16 to 18 months.”

That’s by the end of 2023 into early 2024.

The plan is to also do a street reconstruction. 6 News was told that the city intends on doing that in parallel with the building development.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.