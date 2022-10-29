48-Hour Challenge spotlights Omaha’s growing film industry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a decade since Omaha’s Alexander Payne filmed the six-time Oscar-nominated movie Nebraska largely in his home state.

Since then, cameras have rolled on three-time Oscar winner Nomadland, the Coen brothers’ Buster Scruggs, and an increasing number of features that go beyond the low-budget category, including 2022 festival favorite Bones and All, partially filmed in the western part of the state and opens nationwide in November.

Continuing to reap the seeds sown in decades past, current filmmakers from Nebraska are encouraging the creative energies of young filmmakers and actors with events like Omaha Film Festival’s 48-Hour Film Challenge, which was launched online Friday night, when teams of filmmakers young and experienced found out what genre they would shoot the film in, as well as a couple of other fun challenges.

“We’re gonna drop ping pong balls so every team that’s pre-registered, we’re gonna reach in and it’s going to be a comedy or a drama or a horror, so you don’t know as a filmmaker you don’t know what you’re genre’s gonna be,” Omaha Film Festival executive director Marc Longbrake said. “Then we’re gonna give everyone a line of dialogue and we’re gonna give everyone a prop, so for example the prop may be a skateboard, now every film has to have a skateboard and every film has to have this line of dialogue.”

They then must shoot, edit and deliver a film, less than 5:00 long, by 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Moviemaking, of course, has long centered around Hollywood, but Nebraskans in the entertainment industry say that’s changing.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I moved here that there was such a growing film community,” Bellevue-based producer and actor Kate Pryor said. “And we’re getting SAG feature films that are shooting here. I was just on one recently that shot in August, [and] I know that there’s another one happening now also. To have that kind of film happening here is just really really cool.”

Building local filmmaking cred is part of Longbrake’s charge as executive director of Omaha Film Festival, which sponsors the 48-Hour Challenge and provides an outlet for filmmakers every March.

The Nebraska Film Office is starting to provide more grants and incentives to shoot here, attempting to lure the likes of festival favorite Bones and All, partially filmed in the western part of the state a year ago.

Longbrake said Omaha-based filmmaker Dana Altman, currently shooting Going for Two in the metro, appreciates non-monetary incentives found in his home state.

“[They are shooting] in a neighborhood and all the neighbors are excited about the film,” Longbrake said. “You can call a bar and say ‘hey, I want to shoot a scene from a movie in your bar’ and they’re like ‘great can I feed people?’ In L.A. they’d be, cool give me a million dollars...So we do have incentives, they’re built differently and they’re coming from a cool place, from Nebraskans, and from Omahans.”

The movies from the 48-Hour Challenge will be screened November 11 at Brownell Talbot High School Theatre.

