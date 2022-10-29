Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash after allegedly fleeing traffic stops

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A person is dead after authorities say they crashed a motorcycle on I-180 Friday night.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper saw a motorcycle without license plates driving on O Street in east Lincoln.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the motorcyclist allegedly fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not start a pursuit.

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter saw the motorcycle and began to track it as the driver traveled through town. The driver was eventually tracked to the Haymarket area and troopers attempted a second traffic stop around 10 p.m. The driver allegedly fled again, but troopers didn’t pursue due to pedestrians and vehicle traffic. The helicopter continued to track the motorcycle.

Roughly 10 minutes later the motorcyclist went onto northbound I-180. The helicopter allegedly observed the driver moving at a high speed and splitting lanes between vehicles.

The motorcyclist then crashed into another vehicle before reaching the Cornhusker Highway interchange.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking the Lincoln Police Department to investigate the crash.

