Water main break repairs to keep Farnam Street near UNMC closed for two weeks

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works said Friday that work to repair a water main break near UNMC would keep a nearby portion of Farnam Street closed for two weeks.

The issue affected Friday morning traffic on Farnam Street around Nebraska Medicine as well as some operations at the medical campus.

The break at 42nd and Harney streets was first reported after 6 a.m. 6 News WOWT was first on the scene and found water flowing down Harney Street and it continued downhill joining Farnam Street at Saddle Creek.

In a statement, Nebraska Medicine and UNMC said they were working closely with MUD crews. The Clarkson Doctors Building South was affected. It houses several outpatient clinics and offices. The building was expected to be closed for the day. Patients with appointments were being contacted by their health care provider.

6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Water is covering the road near Saddle Creek and Farnam after a water main break. Avoid driving through this area!

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, October 28, 2022

Otherwise, hospital and procedural areas of Nebraska Medicine and UNMC were expected to operate normally.

A few hours after the water main was shut off, eastbound Farnam remained closed between 42nd and 44th streets. The southbound lane of 42nd Street was closed from Farnam to Dewey.

