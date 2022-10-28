Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning.

Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago to Las Vegas. The plane turned around near the Kearney area. It involved a passenger with a medical emergency in which the patient refused further treatment when the flight landed.

The second flight was Delta Flight 921 from Atlanta to Spokane. The plane turned around over north-central Nebraska. It also involved a passenger with a medical emergency. The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment.

