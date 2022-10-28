Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska.

The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.

The judge said Texas will need to get a Governor’s Warrant by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Roenz will remain in the Hall County Jail with the judge setting a full extradition hearing for Nov. 30.

Roenz is facing charges out of Harris County, Texas including murder, tampering with a human corpse, sexual assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Earlier this month, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide out of Texas that could be traveling through Nebraska.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wood River, attempted to stop it but the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually crashed with law enforcement finding Tyler’s mother, Michelle’s body in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment but has since been released to the custody of the Hall County Department of Corrections.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said primary reports indicate Michelle Roenz died from results of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz. (Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's office)

