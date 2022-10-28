Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect.

A judge had permanently blocked that law in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution.

Reynolds’ lawyer said Friday that the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction.

According to a Thursday report from Bloomberg Law, Reynolds said in a motion to reopen the case that the Polk County District Court’s prior ruling had to be vacated because it was entered under a federal precedent that “no longer good law,” in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter in June.

Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago.

Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

6 News WOWT contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

