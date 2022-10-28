Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week

He was recently released from the hospital after NSP said troopers serving a warrant at his home found him suffering from burns.
The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Laurel on August 4 has been released from the hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week.

Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Jason Jones
Jason Jones(Nebraska Department of Corrections)

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, he is facing two counts of arson, and four counts of weapons charges after four people were found dead Aug. 4 in two separate homes that had been set on fire. Michele Ebeling, 53, was found dead in the first home; Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, were found dead — and had been shot — in the second home.

The incident had people living in the community on edge as police tracked down the killer. The next morning, Nebraska State Patrol said they had arrested Jones while serving a warrant at his home in Laurel.

He had been found with significant burns and was taken to the burn unit in Lincoln, where he was treated until his release earlier this week. Jones was then transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

A judge has already set bail for Jones at $5 million.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday was investigating a threat made on social media...
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
University of Florida faculty panel votes ‘no confidence’ on Sasse selection process
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

Latest News

The ornate box turtle is proclaimed Nebraska's state reptile
Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile
Paul Pate visits Woodbury County for a voting machine audit.
Iowa’s Secretary of State in Sioux City as voting machines are tested
WOWT Water main break near Farnam and Saddle Creek
Water main break near Farnam and Saddle Creek
WOWT Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer
Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer