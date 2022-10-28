UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody

Alerts sent about an hour earlier advised staff, students on Dodge Street campus to stay inside
UNO students are being told to shelter in place.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night.

At about 5:50 p.m., an alert went out to UNO students and faculty advising them to stay away from the Dodge Street campus — and to stay inside if they were already there until authorities confirmed that the matter had been resolved.

UNO sent out a message just before 7 p.m. saying that Omaha Police had a person of interest in custody, and that “all UNO campus activities can resume.”

The university’s email and initial text alerts state that OPD was reporting there may have been an armed person — who was possibly suicidal — on or near the UNO Dodge campus. The information was also posted on an official UNO Twitter account.

At about 6:30 p.m., UNO sent out another alert advising that the situation was not an active shooter at the Thompson Center.

“Any report of an active shooter at the Thompson Alumni is FALSE,” the alert states.

Alerts sent via email and text message advised those on campus to remain indoors until they get an “all-clear.” That message went out via email at 6:54 p.m.

UNO Police tweets

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

