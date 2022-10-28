UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night.

At about 5:50 p.m., an alert went out to UNO students and faculty advising them to stay away from the Dodge Street campus — and to stay inside if they were already there until authorities confirmed that the matter had been resolved.

UNO sent out a message just before 7 p.m. saying that Omaha Police had a person of interest in custody, and that “all UNO campus activities can resume.”

The university’s email and initial text alerts state that OPD was reporting there may have been an armed person — who was possibly suicidal — on or near the UNO Dodge campus. The information was also posted on an official UNO Twitter account.

At about 6:30 p.m., UNO sent out another alert advising that the situation was not an active shooter at the Thompson Center.

“Any report of an active shooter at the Thompson Alumni is FALSE,” the alert states.

Alerts sent via email and text message advised those on campus to remain indoors until they get an “all-clear.” That message went out via email at 6:54 p.m.

UNO Police tweets

🚨UNO Alert:



Subject: Public Safety Alert



Message: "OPD reports possibly armed/suicidal party on/near the Dodge campus. Students/staff are advised to avoid the Dodge campus at this time." pic.twitter.com/Z9Ror7e3Vp — University of Nebraska at Omaha Public Safety (@UNODPS) October 28, 2022

🚨UNO Alert:



Subject: Public Safety Alert Update 1



Message: "If you are in buildings on the Dodge campus please stay inside until an all clear message is given from UNO Public Safety." pic.twitter.com/k6UUzL98k5 — University of Nebraska at Omaha Public Safety (@UNODPS) October 28, 2022

🚨UNO Alert:



Subject: Public Safety Alert Update 2



Message: "Current search as previously shared is still underway. Any reports of an active shooter at Thompson Alumni are FALSE." pic.twitter.com/P1f1lu8xGQ — University of Nebraska at Omaha Public Safety (@UNODPS) October 28, 2022

🚨UNO Alert:



Subject: Public Safety Alert Update Final



Message: "The person of interest has been located and is now in OPD custody. All UNO campus activities can resume." pic.twitter.com/7zN7HKWnjE — University of Nebraska at Omaha Public Safety (@UNODPS) October 28, 2022

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.