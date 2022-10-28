Nominees for Sixth Judicial District forwarded to Gov. Ricketts

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three County Court Judge nominees have been selected for Gov. Ricketts’ consideration.

According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, on Thursday three nominees for a County Judge vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District were selected.

Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick R. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy M. Schulz of Fremont were selected as nominees.

The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth J. Vampola. He served on the Sixth Judicial District from 2005 to 2022.

The Sixth Judicial District covers seven counties: Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington.

The primary place of office for the position is Fremont.

