Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Clouds clear Friday with a warm and quiet weekend ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday gave us plenty of cloud cover and some showers, especially if you were west of the metro.

Our Friday starts with a little lingering cloud cover but that should clear out pretty quickly this morning.

That sets us up well for the afternoon with lots of sunshine, light winds and highs in the low 60s.

Friday night football looks great with temperatures in the 50s.

Friday Night Fever Forecast (WOWT)

With a clear sky, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s by Saturday morning.

Aside from that cool start, it looks like another great day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

6 to 6 Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will see a little more cloud cover but it stays mild.

In fact, that warmer weather lasts into next week.

Halloween will see highs near 70 degrees and trick-or-treating temperatures that start in the low 60s and end in the upper 50s.

We look to stay in the low 70s for most of next week though there will be a little more wind for the middle of the week.

The next chance for rain doesn’t come until a system arrives at the end of next week.

