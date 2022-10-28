Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa plans to address a shortage of accountants and auditors.

State Auditor Rob Sand will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs on Nov. 1, announcing a plan to address the shortage.

The plan will be a new hiring initiative.

Sand says businesses and organizations are affected by the shortage, and since 2019 there are 17% fewer Americans working in the accounting and auditing fields.

More information on the hiring initiative will be available next week as the State Auditor’s Office announces the plan.

