Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend and even warmer work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend continues into the start of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. That stays in place through Thursday of next week helping us to warm to the 70s by Monday! We’ll stay mild through nearly all of next work week.

The weekend is looking fantastic! Saturday will offer plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday brings more clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Plan on low 70s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.

Trick or treat (wowt)

Late next week/weekend the ridge finally breaks down with slightly cooler air and our next rain chances moving in. Right now this doesn’t look like a huge pattern shift... highs only fall to the upper 50s with no big systems in sight.

10 day forecast (wowt)

