Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend and even warmer work week

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend continues into the start of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. That stays in place through Thursday of next week helping us to warm to the 70s by Monday! We’ll stay mild through nearly all of next work week.

The weekend is looking fantastic! Saturday will offer plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday brings more clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

Plan on low 70s for Halloween with a mild night in store for trick-or-treaters.

Trick or treat
Trick or treat(wowt)

Late next week/weekend the ridge finally breaks down with slightly cooler air and our next rain chances moving in. Right now this doesn’t look like a huge pattern shift... highs only fall to the upper 50s with no big systems in sight.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday was investigating a threat made on social media...
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
University of Florida faculty panel votes ‘no confidence’ on Sasse selection process
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Friday Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Clouds clear Friday with a warm and quiet weekend ahead
Warming and drier trend
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming trend brings 70s to kick off November
WOWT 6 First Alert Weather: Winter outlook
6 First Alert Weather: Winter outlook
WOWT 6 News First Alert Weather: Rusty's winter outlook
6 News First Alert Weather: Rusty's winter outlook