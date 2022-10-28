Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect recently extradited from Iowa appears in court.

Talk of the Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the Cold War were just a few of the gems 27-year-old Gage Walter mentioned during his court hearing for double murder.

Gage Walter, 27 (Omaha Police Department)

Walter scoffed at being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and additional charges and let out a ‘whoop-te-doo’ at the end. He constantly spoke over the judge and both attorneys and gave bizarre facial messages. He also waved to other inmates when he left the court.

It was revealed in court that Walter allegedly killed both his victims with a hammer. He is being held without bond.

Walter at first refused to appear in court Thursday morning. His hearing was then rescheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

The Omaha man accused of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother is due in court again Friday.

Walter faces two charges of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted first-degree murder, and three charges of using a weapon to commit a felony.

