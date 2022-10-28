Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect recently extradited from Iowa appears in court.

Talk of the Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the Cold War were just a few of the gems 27-year-old Gage Walter mentioned during his court hearing for double murder.

Gage Walter, 27
Gage Walter, 27(Omaha Police Department)

Walter scoffed at being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and additional charges and let out a ‘whoop-te-doo’ at the end. He constantly spoke over the judge and both attorneys and gave bizarre facial messages. He also waved to other inmates when he left the court.

It was revealed in court that Walter allegedly killed both his victims with a hammer. He is being held without bond.

Walter at first refused to appear in court Thursday morning. His hearing was then rescheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

The Omaha man accused of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother is due in court again Friday.

Walter faces two charges of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted first-degree murder, and three charges of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday was investigating a threat made on social media...
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
University of Florida faculty panel votes ‘no confidence’ on Sasse selection process
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

Latest News

Iowa plans to address an accountant shortage
Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors
Several Iowa counties have enacted burn bans due to poor weather conditions and high fire risk
Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
Near Nebraska Medicine
Omaha water main break