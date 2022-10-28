Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

Harassment claims sparked a legal battle during the Nebraska gubernatorial campaign ahead of the primary election earlier this year.
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling filed a countersuit Monday, April 25, 2022, against him seeking damages for sexual battery.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another.

Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. The two were due in a Tecumseh courtroom in September but had the court date pushed another month.

Attorneys for Slama and Herbster first met in court in June.

During the campaign, Slama alleged Herbster reached under her skirt and groped her at a republican fundraiser in Omaha three years ago.

Herbster said it wasn’t not true and sued her. She sued him back.

Slama attended the previous court hearing in Beatrice. Herbster did not.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday was investigating a threat made on social media...
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
University of Florida faculty panel votes ‘no confidence’ on Sasse selection process
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

Latest News

Iowa plans to address an accountant shortage
Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors
Several Iowa counties have enacted burn bans due to poor weather conditions and high fire risk
Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer
Near Nebraska Medicine
Omaha water main break