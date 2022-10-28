Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties

Several Iowa counties have enacted burn bans due to poor weather conditions and high fire risk
Several Iowa counties have enacted burn bans due to poor weather conditions and high fire risk(WIS)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place.

Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions.

See active burn bans in Iowa

Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday.

According to the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, current weather conditions increase the risk of fires.

“Currently, projections show that if we have record-setting wet snow this winter, we would remain about 1.5 inches below average precipitation for 2022,” the Emergency Managment Agency said. “Last week not only did Harrison County experience a large-scale fire, there were also significant fires that prompted evacuations for several counties in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa.”

More than a dozen counties in eastern Iowa have burn bans in place, including Pottawattamie County.

Emergency officials in Pottawattamie county, Iowa have issued a burn ban.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday was investigating a threat made on social media...
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
University of Florida faculty panel votes ‘no confidence’ on Sasse selection process
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

Latest News

Iowa plans to address an accountant shortage
Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
Near Nebraska Medicine
Omaha water main break