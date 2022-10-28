Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place.

Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions.

Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday.

According to the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, current weather conditions increase the risk of fires.

“Currently, projections show that if we have record-setting wet snow this winter, we would remain about 1.5 inches below average precipitation for 2022,” the Emergency Managment Agency said. “Last week not only did Harrison County experience a large-scale fire, there were also significant fires that prompted evacuations for several counties in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa.”

More than a dozen counties in eastern Iowa have burn bans in place, including Pottawattamie County.

Emergency officials in Pottawattamie county, Iowa have issued a burn ban.

