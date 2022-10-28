Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cole Ballard finished off the final half of the regular season in style with 131 yards against Omaha North as Elkhorn South improved to 9-0. Cole had a tremendous regular season behind a talented offensive line, with 33 total touchdowns. Some of those did come through the air and on special teams but the bulk was running the ball, he had 27 rushing touchdowns.

The Storm is one of two 9-0 teams in the state in Class A, they will open up Friday night at 8 p.m. against Lincoln East in the state playoffs.

