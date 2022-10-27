Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.

Lottery officials said Barnes hit the jackpot while playing Powerball with Double Play. Her winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.

According to the Florida Lottery, Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players a chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing after the Powerball drawing for $1 per play.

Officials said Barnes claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to The Associated Press, the current Powerball jackpot has climbed to $800 million after no one matched all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

