Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm

10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the ground and damaged property.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in Hallam, for a fire.

According to LSO, the fire was a rekindling of the wildfire flames from Sunday and this property had already lost a barn during that fire.

Deputies explained that a three-sided barn was fully engulfed and the barn, a grain wagon, as well as lumber were all destroyed in the rekindling of the wildfire.

More: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

The total loss is estimated to be roughly $12,600 in damage, according to deputies.

While the wildfires had been considered ‘contained’, LSO said there are still hot spots that are rekindling and soot is gathered in the ditches.

Related: ‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires

Deputies said they do not believe the rekindling of the fires is suspicious.

10/11 drone video of burn scars from Sunday's wildfires in southern Lancaster County.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook
Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

Latest News

WOWT Ben Sasse at Florida
BREAKING: Florida faculty expected to make urgent vote on Sasse
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse visited the University of Florida on Oct. 10, 2022, as the school's...
LIVE: University of Florida faculty panel expected to cast ‘no confidence’ vote on Sasse selection process
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
Omaha Everyday: Physicians Mutual
Omaha Everyday: Physicians Mutual