University of Florida faculty panel expected to cast ‘no confidence’ vote on Sasse selection process

Union says state’s Sunshine Law violated
A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - The faculty senate of the University of Florida is expected to vote “no confidence” in the university’s choice for its next president at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The vote comes just days before Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was expecting to fill the top job at the school he visited earlier this month — and was met with protests.

RELATED: Ricketts issues statement about replacing Sasse in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the school’s faculty union say the presidential search may have also violated the state’s Sunshine Law, and it’s requesting the release of the names of the 11 other candidates.

Sasse was the only candidate named after being selected as the finalist.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 2 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history
Winter Outlook
Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

Latest News

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests
WOWT Ben Sasse at Florida
BREAKING: Florida faculty expected to make urgent vote on Sasse
FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say