University of Florida faculty panel expected to cast ‘no confidence’ vote on Sasse selection process

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - The faculty senate of the University of Florida is expected to vote “no confidence” in the university’s choice for its next president at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The vote comes just days before Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was expecting to fill the top job at the school he visited earlier this month — and was met with protests.

Leaders of the school’s faculty union say the presidential search may have also violated the state’s Sunshine Law, and it’s requesting the release of the names of the 11 other candidates.

Sasse was the only candidate named after being selected as the finalist.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 2 p.m. local time.

