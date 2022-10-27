Sarpy County Museum moves to Papillion

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.

Museum officials are looking at a three-year $12-$15 million project that will give the Sarpy County Museum more visibility to the public.

The current museum is located near west 24th Avenue & Clay, the building was completed in 1978. Museum officials say they are crowded in their current quarters.

Some of the museum’s permanent exhibits highlight the history of early residents, agriculture, and the history of the military.

Bellevue mayoral candidate Thomas Burns says the museum has always been in Bellevue and he hates to see it go.

“So that’s a huge loss and we’re also the city of Bellevue we’re the first continuous city and one of the most historical cities we should be preserving our city’s history we should take pride in that,” said Burns.

Museum officials say they are thrilled to launch the next step in the growth of the museum.

All of the exhibits will be moved to a three-acre site with a 28,000-square-foot facility located on the corner of Highway 370 and South 90th Street in Papillion.

