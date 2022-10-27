Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers moving through on a cloudy & cool Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting and ending the day with clouds in the area and from those clouds we’re likely to get a few showers from time to time. The best odds and the heaviest rain will likely be on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River with today’s round though.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Rainfall Potential (WOWT)

It will be cloudy and breezy otherwise today with a high near 60 degrees in the metro. The southeast wind gusts may try to get up near 25 mph today as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

After today, we’ll see some warmth build in for the weekend. It will be great weather for the final week of October and for Halloween too!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

