Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers moving through on a cloudy & cool Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting and ending the day with clouds in the area and from those clouds we’re likely to get a few showers from time to time. The best odds and the heaviest rain will likely be on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River with today’s round though.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)
Rainfall Potential
Rainfall Potential(WOWT)

It will be cloudy and breezy otherwise today with a high near 60 degrees in the metro. The southeast wind gusts may try to get up near 25 mph today as well.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

After today, we’ll see some warmth build in for the weekend. It will be great weather for the final week of October and for Halloween too!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

