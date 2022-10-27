Rusty Lord’s 2022-23 First Alert Winter Outlook

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winter is almost upon us so that means it’s time to take a look at how I think this season will play out. You may have heard if you float around social media that we are set to dive into our 3rd consecutive La Nina this upcoming winter. While it looks to start that way, I don’t think we’ll end with that. It is that transition out of a La Nina that I believe will be a big driver on how our winter plays out.

Anything is possible during a La Nina winter as evidenced by our last two seasons. Snow totals have been on the edge of the extremes with the metro seeing 48″ in 2020-2021 and only 10.8″ in 2021-2022.

3 La Nina Winters (WOWT)

Like I mentioned, we look to start the winter season with La Nina conditions in place (La Nina definition). Those cooler than average waters in the equitorial Pacific can be and usually are a big driver of weather patterns around the globe. We should start with La Nina but likely won’t finish with it by late winter. That transition will change the set up of the jet stream pattern over North America and change our weather pattern for the busier by late winter. Of note, if La Nina forecasts are off and we stay in a La Nina deeper through winter I would expect the same old weather to continue for us through much of winter, drier & mild. It’s that weakening of La Nina that will be the big driver of our winter and my outlook.

First Half of Winter (WOWT)

Second Half of Winter (WOWT)

That means we’re likely to keep our drier and mild pattern right through fall into the first half of winter. This doesn’t mean we’ll stay snow free but we’ll definitely be on the drier side of average with snowfall and overall precipitation. Mild weather is likely to win out too with short lived cold blasts being the main threat through the end of the year.

Winter Months (WOWT)

The second half of winter is expected to turn more active as La Nina weakens in early 2023. That means larger, longer cold blasts and the potential for much more moisture. In some previous winters that I look at with similar setups, either February or March ended up with 10+ inches of snow. In some cases both months did. This may be a scenario where winter is tough to shake heading into spring. On the plus side that would mean more moisture to help us out with drought conditions too. Speaking of drought, if you look back to 2012, the last time we had a rather significant drought in the midwest like we have now, we came out of winter into that following spring with a rather significant increase in moisture that helped immensely. I did factor that into this years outlook.

Drought Comparison (WOWT)

Winter Headlines (WOWT)

So given the way I see La Nina weakening as winter goes along I think winter as a whole will end up colder than average, even with the milder start. I expect snowfall to be above average and well above what we saw last season. Average snowfall across the metro is 28-32″ over a winter and I think the best odds drop us in that 32-38″ range for this season. That will put us well above last season but well below the 48″ snow total we saw 2 seasons ago when this La Nina pattern started. Enjoy the mild start to winter but be ready for winter to ramp up sometime after the new year!

Winter Snow Forecast (WOWT)

