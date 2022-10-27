Railroad talks take another hit after second union rejects deal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another union has put a halt to the railroad labor deal.

“The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen today is the the second union this month to reject the deal and there are still four more unions to vote on it, including the two biggest unions that won’t vote until next month, those are the unions for the engineers and conductors.”

Omaha-based journalist Josh Funk covers the industry for the Associated Press and he spoke to 6News from his Omaha home. Funk says the reality is that if the railroads and all 12 unions can’t agree on a new deal, the Biden administration will likely step in and force one. They already pulled the deal back from the brink with a White House brokered plan in mid-September.

“If both sides can agree to it and the unions decide to walk out, congress has the power to step in and block a strike, even impose terms on the workers,” Funk said. “So what’s hanging over this dispute is that congress has the power to step in.”

Funk said these deals take a long time to get done, but after Covid-19 slowed negotiations, he’s been told even a proposed five year deal with 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses is off track for a workforce that doesn’t see enough sick days or flexibility in scheduling.

“There’s a lot of hard feelings right now,” Funk said. “Workers (are) really concerned about quality of life and some of the demanding schedules at work, particularly the engineers and conductors say that the railroads put them on call pretty much 24/7.”

Union Pacific (UP) issued a statement to 6News.

Union Pacific is disappointed the BRS voted against ratifying the temporary agreement, which included the most substantial wage increases in decades. We know quality of life concerns are real and we are working with employees to make changes. However, anecdotes that rail employees do not get time off work are untrue. Union Pacific employees receive several paid days off to use as personal days, holidays and sick days. No Union Pacific employee has been fired because of missing a single day of work, and we actively assist employees who encounter hardships that require time off.

Ron Kaminkow is an organizer for the cross-union group Railroad Workers United (RWU) and he doesn’t agree with UP’s assessment of the terms. He said that at a time when railroads are making record profits, workers are fed up with mismanagement of the rail system and the treatment of workers. Earlier this month the group, which has support from some workers but is not a union itself, advised a no vote on the labor offer.

“No other major industrial developed a railroad system in any country in the world that I’m aware of is owned privately,” Kaminkow said, citing the interstate highway system, airports, seaports and mainland waterways in public hands. “Now when we look at all the problems that we’re having, delayed trains, trains waiting for crews, workers with 15 and 20 years leaving the industry, unheard of in the history if the railroad industry... The shipper groups are complaining vociferously to the Surface Transportation Board that the service has reached unprecedented poor levels.”

Kaminkow says RWU members believe its time for public ownership of the railroads in the United States.

“The American people should be justifiably outraged, especially since the rail industry is one of the most if not the most profitable sector of the economy,” Kaminkow continued. “After telling us we were national heroes during the pandemic, after telling us we were essential workers, after telling us thank you for being there and moving the nation’s freight and keeping the stores open and the lights on, we don’t have a right to have sick time? Give me a break.”

“It all adds up to basically I think railroad workers in this country in a state of revolt and saying, to hell with you, we don’t need you, we could be like the rest of the world, and we could be like the rest of basic transportation in this country and own the railroads publicly,” Kaminkow said.

According to Funk’s AP article, “All 12 rail unions that together represent 115,000 workers nationwide have to approve contracts with the railroads to prevent a strike. But there is no immediate threat of a walkout because the unions that rejected their deals agreed to return to the bargaining table and continue talks at least through Nov. 19.”

