Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Peloton has slammed the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog.

The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper who recently made anti-semitic remarks.

Star Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint did not specifically name West, but he said in a YouTube video that he does not support hate speech and that he will not play “that artist” in any more of his classes.

Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

Those videos will not be taken off the platform, but they won’t be recommended in its algorithms.

A number of other companies have recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name Ye, because of his statements including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
Bellevue Police: Loaded gun found on OPS high school student

Latest News

FILE - Jason Morisseau, a installation and maintenance technician with Waitsfield and Champlain...
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10