Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go.

Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week. But when it came time to attend his bond hearing, he refused to leave his cell.

His hearing was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. The judge also signed an extraction order, which means that corrections officers can go and physically remove him if he refuses again.

Walter faces two charges of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted first-degree murder, and three charges of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Reporter Brian Mastre and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

