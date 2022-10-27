Luke Lachey’s special trip back home to Columbus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa sophomore Tight End Luke Lachey grew up an Ohio State fan, it’s a school that is tightly connected to his family. That made the game this past weekend special, playing inside the stadium he spent countless fall Saturdays watching the Buckeyes. Also special because as of now, it’s the only game on the schedule his dad Jim Lachey can see in person. That could change with a bowl game as Jim calls Ohio State games on the radio. Last season he was able to make it to Iowa four games, it all depends on how the schedules fall for both teams.

Luke plays a significant role in the Hawkeyes offense contributing to both the running and passing game. He has ten catches this season for 163 yards and one touchdown, which was extra sweet against the Michigan Wolverines.

