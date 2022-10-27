Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.

According to NSP, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NSP said after approximately three miles, the driver of the Highlander lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed. Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, Sarah Norton, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and a warrant from Lancaster County. She was transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus with minor injuries.

